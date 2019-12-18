The Splash Zone 12/18/19: Dolphins Don’t Plan On Starting Josh Rosen

The Dolphins have two games left, so it would make sense to play some of the younger/newer guys to see if they can contribute next season. One player who looks like he won’t get a chance is Josh Rosen. Rosen struggled when given the starting job earlier in the season only to be benched for Ryan Fitzpatrick after two games. So it looks like Fitzpatrick will close out the year for this somewhat fun, but forgetful season.

Some teams who are out of it are using the final two games of the season to gauge younger players. The Dolphins will not be among them, at least not at quarterback.

Unearthing talent remains major goal as the season winds down.

There was some good stuff from Albert Wilson, DeVante Parker, Vince Biegel, Jerome Baker. So there’s that.

Myles Gaskin Getting His Opportunity And Running With It

The rookie running back from Washington is showing off his well-rounded game.

Vince Biegel's Persistence Is Paying Off

The linebacker has been delivering on defense for the Dolphins.

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Another loss but at least our draft positioning improved

A Note to The Pro Football Hall-of-Fame

Kalen Ballage is averaging 1.9 yards per attempt, on pace for worst in league history

NFL Mock Draft 2020: Todd McShay 1.0 gives Miami Dolphins key pieces with three first-round picks - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are holding on to three first round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, their own pick, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ pick (from the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade), and the Houston Texans’ pick...