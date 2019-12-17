The Splash Zone 12/17/19: Going For The Win

The offseason is right around the corner which means the draft will be coming into focus. The Dolphins currently hold the 3rd overall pick, plus their other two first round picks, but we’re only worried about the first one right now. Brian Flores wants to build a winning culture and will always go for the win, which means Ryan Fitzpatrick will be starting again. A win over the Bengals would eliminate the Dolphins from being able to get the first overall selection in the upcoming draft.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins will go for win that would ruin shot at No. 1 pick | FOX Sports

A late-season stall has kept the Miami Dolphins in contention for the No. 1 draft choice in April

Dolphins at Giants

Three Takeaways | John Congemi Breaks Down Dolphins vs. Giants

The Dolphins played well in the first half, but the Giants took advantage in the second.

Turning Points: Five Key Plays From Dolphins-Giants

Breaking down the five most pivotal plays from Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Brian Flores

I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks Monday Following Dolphins-Giants

Head Coach Brian Flores discussed the Dolphins' loss to the Giants on Monday.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 12/14/19: Giants Beat Up On Dolphins - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins at Giants recap: DeVante Parker continues to trend up despite Miami loss to New York - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins went into the halftime break against the New York Giants up 10-7 on Sunday, and looked like they were in the game. In the second half, the Dolphins could not get anything going...