The Splash Zone 12/16/19: Giants Beat Up On Dolphins

With what could possibly be his final game as a New York Giant, Eli Manning goes out with a win. The Giants came out firing in the second half to dismantle the Dolphins and send them to 3-11. The good news is that the offseason is just right around the corner now.

Strong First Half Not Enough, Dolphins Lose To Giants

Eli Manning and the Giants outscored the Dolphins 29-10 in the second half.

Dolphins at Giants

5 Instant Takeaways: Miami Dolphins smashed by New York Giants, 36-20 - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Only two games left in this awful Dolphins season

Dolphins Offensive Line

Dolphins' loss latest proof O-line has to be an offseason priority - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Miami's problems up front have led to issues with pass protection and the run game that must be fixed for the rebuilding process to move forward.

NFL 2019 Week 15 Picks: Straight-up winners - The Phinsider

The Phinsider NFL straight-up winners picks are back this week, and we are looking to rebound from a week of mediocrity for most of the group. Of course, Kathleen Noa was immune to the 9-7/8-8 week...

Update: DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson clear concussion protocol, should be available at Giants - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins received some good news on Saturday, as number one receiver DeVante Parker cleared the concussion protocol, according to a report from the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson. Parker...

Dolphins at Giants: Charles Harris, Walt Aikens inactive for Miami - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins and New York Giants have released their respective injury reports, with both teams listing ket contributors for the 2019 seasons. The Dolphins will be without safety/special...