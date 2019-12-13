The Splash Zone 12/13/19: Brian Flores, The Players Coach

After the game against the Jets on Sunday, Brian Flores was livid at the officials as they cost the Dolphins the game. At his press conference Flores stated he was upset for his players as they worked hard and the game was over because of one penalty. That’s the most fire I’ve seen from a Dolphins coach since Tony Sparano and it’s honestly great to see from Flores. After Kendrick Norton was injured in a car accident, Flores cut his vacation short and rushed to see his former player.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Schad: Brian Flores serves his players and it should serve Miami Dolphins well in free agency - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Nik Needham says Flores fights for Miami players. And he was moved by Flores’ reaction to his controversial penalty.

Brian Flores

What Miami Dolphins’ Brian Flores said Thursday before Giants game - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Miami is 3-10 with the sad Giants and Bengals up next.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 12/12/19: Late Season Statements - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Opposing Player Spotlight: Week 15, New York Giants - The Phinsider

Miami heads into Week 15 with plenty of questions in the secondary, so how will the team stop this scorching hot Giants wideout?