The Splash Zone 12/12/19: Late Season Statements

The Dolphins are one of the youngest teams in the league and a lot of these players on the roster are also showcasing their skills for next season. With the cap space and draft picks, this team is going to be overhauled during the offseason. Players like Patrick Laird and Isaiah Ford have been thrust into starting positions due to injuries and they are making the most of it. Ford was the top receiver against the Jets and Laird seems to be the main back with Kalen Ballage done.

AC In The AM: Several Dolphins Making Late Season Statements

Columnist Andy Cohen takes a closer look at five of those players.

Brian Flores

Hidden gems: Brian Flores, coach and scout, knows how to find them - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Tapping into his earlier career as a talent evaluator, the Dolphins' leader scours the waiver wire daily in search of talent to bring to South Beach.

I Said It: Brian Flores Continues Preaching Competitive Culture

The Dolphins team understands that every day counts.

Dolphins Running Backs

Praise The Laird: Fan Pays Tribute To Undrafted Rookie RB With Tattoo

The legend of Patrick Laird keeps growing.

