The Splash Zone 12/11/19: Jason Sanders Record Breaking Day

Jason Sanders was the only one to score points for the Dolphins against the Jets on Sunday. So if the Dolphins scored 21 points and a field goal is 3 points, that means Sanders kicked for 7 field goals. Oh boy I can do math!

The previous team record for the Dolphins was 6 field goals which was set by Olindo Mare back in 1999. Sanders also tied the NFL record for field goat attempts in a game, which was 8 by Matt Bironas in 2007. Bironas made all 8 of his and that is also another record, one Sanders could have tied if he hadn’t missed once.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Jason Sanders made a Dolphins-record seven field goals against the Jets on Sunday

Breaking down the second-year kicker's record-breaking day.

Brian Flores

Miami Dolphins: Coach Brian Flores says anger shown at end of Sunday’s loss was ‘for the players’ - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Pass interference was called on Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham after the play was reviewed, giving the Jets a chance to kick the game-winning field goal

Dolphins 2019 Season

AC In The AM: Admiring The Toughness Of This Dolphins Team

Dolphins refuse to let losing record affect the way they play

Dolphins Defensive Line

Taco Charlton a healthy scratch Sunday because of “game plan” – ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins made starting defensive end Taco Charlton a healthy scratch Sunday. “Really more game plan than anything,” Flores said Monday, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 12/10/19: Isaiah Ford Steps Up - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

NFL Power Rankings Week 15 2019 - The Phinsider

The NFL season is down to just three remaining weekends. The push for the playoffs is on for the top teams in the league, while the teams near the bottom are beginning to focus on 2020, the NFL...