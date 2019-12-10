The Splash Zone 12/10/19: Isaiah Ford Steps Up

Without DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson, someone at wide receiver had to step up. That person turned out to be Isaiah Ford, a guy who has jumped on and off the practice squad the past two years. Ford ended up the game with six receptions for 92 yards and with both Parker and Wilson dealing with concussions, Ford is going to be needed again.

Isaiah Ford Answers The Call Against Jets

The wide receiver capitalized on his opportunity and caught six receptions for 92 yards.

