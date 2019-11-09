The Splash Zone 11/9/19: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Colts

Coming off their first win of the season, confidence is soaring through the roof for the Dolphins and their fans. They are going to face a tough Colts team on Sunday who may or may not have their starting quarterback available. I’m just glad the team finally got a win and won’t go winless now.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

AC In The AM: Dolphins Must Keep It Going Against Colts

The Dolphins want to build on the success they enjoyed against the Jets.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Mike Gesicki's Production Growing As Season Progresses

The second-year tight end is making an impact in the passing game.

Dolphins Linebackers

Jerome Baker, Raekwon McMillan Spark Dolphins Defense

The former Ohio State teammates are creating more memories together in Miami.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 11/8/19: Dolphins Hope To Have Two Starters Back - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins fan confidence jumps into top ten following win over Jets - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are 1-7 on the season, one of the worst starts in franchise history. It is a year in which the club traded, released, or did not re-sign many of the recognizeable names that had...