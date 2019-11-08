The Splash Zone 11/8/19: Dolphins Hope To Have Two Starters Back

When the Dolphins take the Colts on this Sunday, they will hopefully have two starters back as both have missed some time with injuries. The team is hoping Daniel Kilgore and Avery Moss will make their returns to the team this weekend. There are no guarantees that either will return on Sunday, but having some starters back would be a nice boost.

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins decline to activate Cordrea Tankersley from PUP list – ProFootballTalk

After 21 days of being able to practice, the Miami Dolphins have elected not to activate cornerback Cordrea Tankersley from the physically unable to perform list.

Dolphins at Colts

Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Dolphins at Colts

John Congemi breaks down his keys for Sunday's showdown in Indianapolis.

