The Splash Zone 11/6/19: Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Dolphins made a couple of roster moves yesterday as they acquired two new players and had to move two. Preston Williams was placed on injured reserve while the team released Robert Nkemdiche to make room for the two new additions. Marcus Sherels was signed for some secondary depth but also has a ton of special teams experience. The Dolphins also added running back De’Lance Turner, who was acquired of the Baltimore Ravnes practice squad.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Dolphins Secondary

Young Defensive Backs Turning The Corner

The group of youngsters in the secondary is improving every week.

Dolphins 2019 Season

AC In The AM: Dolphins Quickly Shifting Gears To Colts

Positives from the win over the Jets were tempered by the loss of Preston Williams.

The Tape Don’t Lie: Miami Dolphins defeat New York Jets, a review - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

What we noticed about Christian Wilkins, Mike Gesicki and more on Victory Monday

Why Dolphins' first win was good for their long-term future - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Although landing the No. 1 draft pick in 2020 would help Miami, working hard, improving and, yes, winning also pay dividends for rebuilding teams.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Dolphins’ ‘lack of talent’ starts to show talent core for 2020 - The Phinsider

A funny thing seems to be happening around the Miami Dolphins mid-way through the 2019 season. In a year where the consensus analysis of the Dolphins continually points to the team "tanking" the...