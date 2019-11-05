The Splash Zone 11/5/19: Dolphins Lose Preston Williams For The Season

The Dolphins may have won their first game, but it came with a cost. The team will be without their rising star at wide receiver as Preston Williams will be done for the season with an ACL injury. This is a tough one as the undrafted rookie was having a phenomenal season and was getting better every week.

Dolphins lose Preston Williams for season – ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins earned their first win of the season on Sunday, but they lost one of the players who has been a pleasant surprise this season. Undrafted rookie receiver Preston Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury, coach Brian Flores said today.

Dolphins Running Backs

Dolphins RB Mark Walton suspended four games for three offseason arrests

Dolphins running back Mark Walton has been suspended without pay for the next four games for violating NFL conduct and substance abuse policies.

Jets at Dolphins

Adam Gase’s homecoming turns into highlight of Miami Dolphins season as New York Jets bumble their way to another loss - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Jets coach Adam Gase was fired by the Miami Dolphins following the 2018 season. He returned to face his old team for the first time and left the stadium like he had many times in his previous job, as a loser

Miami Dolphins Snap Conclusions: Who played a lot, who didn’t in defeat of New York Jets - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The Dolphins and Brian Flores upset the Jets and Adam Gase at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, putting an end to Miami’s imperfect season.

