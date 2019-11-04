The Splash Zone 11/4/19: Dolphins Will Not Go 0-16

Brian Flores got his first win as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins yesterday. This team of young players has shown promise the past three weeks and it all finally came together yesterday. Mike Gesicki and DeVante Parker, two players who struggled under Gase, got the last laugh as both had phenomenal days catching the football. A win always feels good.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins beat Jets 26-18 for first win of season – ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins have ensured that they won't be the first team to have both an unbeaten and a winless season in the Super Bowl era. Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three touchdowns and the Jets continued to implode during a 26-18 Dolphins win at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Jets at Dolphins

5 Instant Takeaways: Miami Dolphins win! New York Jets defeated, 26-18 - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Adam Gase returned to Hard Rock Stadium and left with yet another loss on his head coaching resume

Dolphins Fly Past Jets For First Win, 26-18

Ryan Fitzpatrick's three second-quarter touchdowns and the defense's strong second half pushed the Dolphins to victory.

Andy Cohen: Hugs, A Gatorade Bath & One Happy Team

So many players stepped up in the Dolphins' 26-18 victory over Jets.

Locker Room Scenes After Dolphins Beat Jets

Dolphins players will enjoy the win, but they believe they're just getting started.

Big Game For Dolphins' Big Receivers

DeVante Parker, Preston Williams and Mike Gesicki had big games in today's win over the Jets.

