The Splash Zone 11/28/19: Jakeem Grant Placed On Injured Reserve

The Dolphins had to place their fastest player on injured reserve yesterday. Jakeem Grant will miss the remainder of the season with a high ankle sprain and his speed will be missed on special teams. Grant returned a 101 yard kickoff a couple of weeks ago against the Buffalo Bills. With this move, the team was able to elevate Isaiah Ford to the main roster from the practice squad.

Dolphins Promote Isaiah Ford, Place Jakeem Grant On IR

The Miami Dolphins have promoted wide receiver Isaiah Ford to the active roster and placed wide receiver Jakeem Grant on injured reserve.

Miami Dolphins: What Brian Flores said Wednesday (special holiday edition) - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

What Brian Flores said as the Dolphins prepare to face the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lamar Jackson probably wouldn’t have worked for Miami Dolphins | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins have struggled to develop players, who often go to other teams and play better. That suggests Lamar Jackson would not have played well for the team had the Dolphins drafted him.

