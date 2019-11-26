The Splash Zone 11/26/19: Offseason Changes Needed At Running Back

It’s no secret that the Dolphins run game is pretty much nonexistent. Heck, they are on pace to be one of the worst of all time at this pace. Granted the offensive line isn’t anything to write home about, but no one is producing. If anyone, Patrick Laird has been making the most of his chances while Kalen Ballage continues to get 1-2 yards on almost every carry. The Dolphins lost their productive backs in Kenyan Drake and Mark Walton and haven’t come up with an answer to replace them. A lot of fans have been debating on whether or not to use one of the three first round picks on a running back during the draft.

Dolphins' NFL-worst 63 rush yards per game likely means changes ahead - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

As the Dolphins head toward the holiday season, a fortified rushing game should be close to the top of the wish list for the present and the future.

Ryan Fitzpatrick Relishes Reaching 200-Touchdown Milestone

The veteran QB is now one of only 11 active players with 200 career touchdown passes.

Miami Dolphins 2020: LSU’s Joe Burrow keeps rolling with another efficient game; other first-round hopefuls struggle over the weekend - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Alabama’s Tue Tagovailoa, whose season is over after hip surgery, could still wind up a high pick considering only LSU’s Joe Burrow appears to be playing well enough to be considered a franchise QB

