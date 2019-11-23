The Splash Zone 11/23/19: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Browns

Hard to believe this will be the last Sunday in November, meaning the season is almost over. The Dolphins will be traveling to Cleveland to take on the Browns tomorrow. The Browns seemed like Super Bowl favorites among fans and media during the offseason with all their big moves by adding star players to their roster. Jarvis Landry will be looking to get revenge on his former team, but I’m pretty sure he won’t recognize most of the roster as the Dolphins have overhauled it since he was traded last year.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

AC In The AM: Defense Needs To Be At Its Best Against Browns

The young secondary will be tested by Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins 2020: Justin Herbert, Top 10 Things to Know - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Will the Dolphins secure Justin Herbert of Oregon with a top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft?

How Tua Tagovailoa's injury could affect Dolphins' 2020 NFL draft plan - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Miami has been building a war chest of draft picks, which includes three first-rounders. Here's how the QB landscape could bear out for Miami.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins: Left tackle remains a trouble spot for offensive line as Dolphins prepare for Cleveland Browns - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

J’Marcus Webb and Julien Davenport are the latest players trying to fill the void left when left tackle Laremy Tunsil was traded to the Houston Texans before the season.

