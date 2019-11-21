The Splash Zone 11/21/19: Dolphins Make Some Roster Moves

The Dolphins placed two of their longest tenured players on injured reserve yesterday. Reshad Jones has dealt with some injuries this year and may have played his last snap for the team that drafted him back in 2010. But he will have company on IR as Bobby McCain will also join him as McCain injured his shoulder on Sunday against the Bills. Newly acquired receiver Gary Jennings will also be heading to IR.

Dolphins place Reshad Jones, Bobby McCain on IR – ProFootballTalk

Reshad Jones may have played his final snap for the Dolphins. The veteran safety was one of three players placed on injured reserve by the team on Wednesday.

Brian Flores

Ray Lewis: ‘Brian Flores Has Dolphins Giving Everything They Have’ – CBS Miami

Inside the NFL analyst Ray Lewis weighs in on the job Dolphins coach Brian Flores has done in his first year in Miami.

Dolphins Sign Adrian Colbert, Activate Andrew Van Ginkel, Promote Gerald Willis

The Dolphins also placed wide receiver Gary Jennings, safety Reshad Jones and safety Bobby McCain on injured reserve.

