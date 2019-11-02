The Splash Zone 11/1/19: Previewing Sunday’s Against The Jets

The Dolphins will take on an AFC East rival tomorrow when the Jets come to town. Both teams are at the bottom on the barrel and I honestly feel the Dolphins are the better team heading into this game. Adam Gase is also making his return to South Beach and I am sure he has planning his revenge.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Dolphins-Jets

John Congemi breaks down his keys for this weekend's divisional showdown in Buffalo.

Dolphins Defensive Backs

Ken Crawley Ready To Contribute Immediately

The newly acquired Dolphins cornerback is excited to grow with the Dolphins.

Dolphins 2019 Season

AC In The AM: Dolphins Determined To Get This Right

The Dolphins will meet the Jets for the 108th time in rivalry's history this Sunday.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 11/1/19: Race For The First Overall Pick - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins awarded Ken Crawley off waivers - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins announced on Wednesday the team was awarded former New Orleans Saints cornerback Ken Crawley off waivers. The move continues a week of shuffling in the Miami secondary, headlined...

How to watch Dolphins at Cowboys? Stream, TV coverage, odds, weather info and more - The Phinsider

Buy tickets through StubHub to get into the game - and it’s Jets Week. You know you want to be there!

It is Jets Week! And, hopefully, this week will also be Ghost Week. Jets quarterback Sam...

Fan confidence in Dolphins direction continues to grow, now higher than most other teams - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are having a bad season with the intent of tearing down the roster this year to rebuild it next year. It is painful, it is ugly, and it has the Dolphins winless through the first...