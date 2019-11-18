The Splash Zone 11/18/19: Bills End Dolphins Two Game Win Streak

It was fun while it lasted, but the win streak came to an end as the Bills defeated the Dolphins yesterday. The Bills were way more physical on both the offensive and defensive lines and that was the story of the game. Josh Allen had all day to throw while Ryan Fitzpatrick had to get the ball out quickly or be killed by the pass rush. The Dolphins will be traveling to Cleveland next Sunday to take on the struggling Browns.

