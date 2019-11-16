The Splash Zone 11/16/19: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Bills

The Dolphins will take on the Bills for the second time this season and are looking for revenge after their last matchup. The Dolphins were competitive during the last game, but have improved in the last month. Ryan Fitzpatrick has provided a spark for this team and will look to give his old team, where Fitzmagic started, a loss on Sunday.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

AC In The AM: Bills-Dolphins Should Provide Excellent Measuring Stick

Andy Cohen: We’ll see how much the Dolphins have improved since last facing the Bills.

Bills at Dolphins

Dolphins better, Bills worse since last time they met

The Miami Dolphins have been gaining ground the past few weeks on the Buffalo Bills, muddling the race between perennial AFC East also-rans

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 11/15/19: Flores Wants Team To Put Last Week Behind Them - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills - is another win worth the sacrifice? (Phinsider Daily) - The Phinsider

The boys are back in town...

Dolphins fan confidence slips following second-straight win - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have won their last two games, moving to 2-7 on the year and looking more like a team than they looked in the early part of the season. The team is putting together 60-minute...