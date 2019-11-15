The Splash Zone 11/15/19: Flores Wants Team To Put Last Week Behind Them

Brian Flores is truly a disciple of Bill Belichick as the Dolphins head coach gave a Belichick quote to the media yesterday: “We’re on to Buffalo”. Yes, Flores is happy his team pulled off an upset last week, but he wants his players to focus on the game ahead and tune out all the praise being thrown at them. Flores is also a film junky and stated that a minute of social media is one less minute of film review.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores borrowed a line from his former boss Bill Belichick on Thursday. Flores said at his press conference that he is "on to Buffalo" to underscore the need for his team to move on from last weekend.

Flores addresses Ballage’s struggles, Jesse Davis and overconfidence

Teammates say Rosen arrives before 6 a.m. and stays late to prepare

Rookie running back Myles Gaskin is looking for more following his first NFL action.

Andy Cohen takes a look at some of the players that have shown long-term potential.

