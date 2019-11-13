The Splash Zone 11/13/19: An Identity Is Emerging

The Dolphins may be young, but they are disciplined. They have quite a few limitations but are able to overcome those as a team. Despite these limitations, the coaching staff is doing a great job to put these players in positions to succeed. All these players are out to prove themselves and are giving it 100% every game day.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

AC In The AM: Identity Of This Dolphins Team Is Emerging

This Dolphins team is built around a feisty, veteran quarterback and an improving defense.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Offensive Line Getting Stronger Every Week

Daniel Kilgore played well in his return to the starting lineup against the Colts.

Dolphins 2019 Season

Here’s how some Miami Dolphins go from being benched one week to starting (and starring) the next week - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham outlines the formula coaches use for the constant variety of lineups being used this unique season.

The Tape Don’t Lie: Miami Dolphins defeat Indianapolis Colts, a review - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

What we noticed about the Dolphins during their second straight victory

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 11/12/19: Dolphins Going To Stick With Fitzpatrick - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

1972 Miami Dolphins remain only undefeated team in NFL History - The Phinsider

POP THE CHAMPAGNE!!!!

A Once Formidable Draft Cache Melts Away - The Phinsider

In just the past four weeks, several events have transpired that have greatly lessened the Miami Dolphins’ chances to become the long term NFL powerhouse franchise that its fans have yearned for...

2019 NFL Power Rankings Week 11 - The Phinsider

The Seattle Seahawks beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime on Monday Night Football last night to end the NFL’s Week 10 schedule. This week’s slate of games led to several upsets and surprise...