The Splash Zone 11/12/19: Dolphins Going To Stick With Fitzpatrick

The Dolphins are on a two game win streak and some of that is because of Ryan Fitzpatrick. He hasn’t been great, but he hasn’t been bad but he brings those intangibles to bring an offense together. For the foreseeable future, Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain the team’s starting quarterback according to Brian Flores.

Ryan Fitzpatrick to keep Dolphins job for “foreseeable future” – ProFootballTalk

You don’t mess with a streak. Now that the Dolphins have won games, plural, since their last loss, they’re not changing quarterbacks. Via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Dolphins coach Brian Flores said that Ryan Fitzpatrick would remain in the starting role for the “foreseeable future.

Brian Flores

Dolphins' turnaround a sign of Brian Flores' coaching promise - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Miami's chances to secure the top draft pick are dwindling, but an upset of the Colts on the road validates the coaching staff's approach.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins’ Ryan Fitzpatrick frustrated by timing of concussion check called by spotter - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Fitzpatrick had to leave the game in the fourth quarter, with the game in the balance

Dolphins 2019 Season

Dolphins' wins a dilemma? 'We're going out to win every game. Period.' - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Coach Brian Flores and his players are pursuing victories and are not concerning themselves with the 2020 NFL draft right now.

Habib: It may not be magical, but this strange Miami Dolphins season suddenly has gotten interesting - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Undrafted DB Steven Parker is one example of a player coming from nowhere to make plays for a team that doesn’t seem to know any better.

Dolphins at Colts

Three Takeaways | John Congemi Breaks Down Dolphins at Colts

The defense dominated and Ryan Fitzpatrick did just enough to beat the Colts.

Turning Points: Five Key Plays From Dolphins' Win Over Colts

Breaking down the five most pivotal plays in the Dolphins victory in Indianapolis.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 11/11/19: Dolphins Upset Colts & Pro-Tank Fans - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins at Colts stock watch: Miami stock up, stock down - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have won two straight games, ending talk that they are the worst team in the league and keeping them on an upswing after seven straight losses. At 2-7, the Dolphins are not a...