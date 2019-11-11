The Splash Zone 11/11/19: Dolphins Upset Colts & Pro-Tank Fans

Don’t look now but the Dolphins are on a two game win streak! The Dolphins upset the Colts yesterday thanks to a good defensive effort by the young guys. A win hurts the Dolphins draft position, but a win is never a bad thing. The new coaching staff is doing a great job at putting these players in great positions to succeed.

Dolphins upset Colts for second win in a row – ProFootballTalk

The Miami Dolphins are on a winning streak. In a stunning turn of events, the team that had previously looked like one of the worst in NFL history has now won two in a row after beating the Colts 16-12 in Indianapolis today. The Colts just couldn't get out of their own way.

Instant takeaways from Miami Dolphins’ upset of Indianapolis Colts for second win in a row - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The Dolphins win their second in a row by going into Indianapolis and upsetting the Colts. Bye-bye, Tua Tagovailoa?

Defense Drives Dolphins To 16-12 Win In Indianapolis

Dolphins defense forces three turnovers, Ryan Fitzpatrick rushes for touchdown against the Colts.

Andy Cohen: A Gutsy Performance In Victory Over Colts

Ryan Fitzpatrick and the defense come up with huge plays to lead Dolphins to win.

Secondary Steps Up With Three Interceptions

Interceptions from Steven Parker, Bobby McCain and Nik Needham sparked the Dolphins' win.

Sources - Dolphins sent GM Chris Grier to scout LSU-Alabama game in person

The Dolphins sent GM Chris Grier to scout Saturday's LSU-Alabama game in person, as Miami was one of 17 NFL teams with representatives at the SEC showdown, according to sources.

