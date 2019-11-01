The Splash Zone 11/1/19: Race For The First Overall Pick

The Dolphins are in the lead for first overall pick race but right behind them are the Bengals, with the Jets, Redskins, and Falcons bringing up the rear. Any of these five teams could end up with the prize of the first overall selection and the Dolphins are the heavy favorites to win this race. These past three games though have shown that the Dolphins will be competitive with a lack of talent and with the Jets coming to town, a win i quite possible.

Chasing No. 1 - Five NFL teams in 'race' for top draft pick in 2020

The winless Dolphins host the one-win Jets on Sunday, but they're not the only teams vying for a franchise-changing draft pick.

AC In The AM: Top 10 Characters In Dolphins History

The Dolphins have had their share of unique personalities.

Where’s Fireman Ed? Ex-Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase getting torched by media covering New York Jets - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Even retired receiver Brandon Marshall, who said he loves Adam Gase, said, ‘If this continues, he has to go.’

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

