The Splash Zone 10/9/19: Dolphin Coordinators Meet With Media

The Dolphin coordinators met with the Miami media yesterday ahead of the team’s game on Sunday. The roster is young and the team has looked competitive in the first half of games. It’s up to these coordinators and coaches to find a way to keep the team together heading into the second halves of games.

I Said It: Chad O'Shea, Patrick Graham Speak On Tuesday

Both coordinators spoke on Tuesday to discuss this weekend's matchup against the Redskins.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Dolphins' ideal 2020 draft: Tua Tagovailoa leads bounty of first-rounders - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

If things fall right for Miami, it could add a quarterback and offensive tackle and boost its pass rush on the first day of next April's draft.

Dolphins Running Backs

Top News: RB Mark Walton Working For More Opportunities

Mark Walton got a chance to show what he could do against the Chargers two weeks ago.

Dolphins Offensive Line

AC In The AM: Jesse Davis, Jeff Dellenbach Share Similarities

A look back at the most versatile offensive lineman in Dolphins history.

Dolphins 2019 Season

Inside The Numbers: Dolphins vs. Redskins, Post Bye Week History

Alain Poupart dives into the Miami Dolphins' record after bye weeks and against the Washington Redskins.

