The Splash Zone 10/5/19: Crowded At The Bottom

We are heading into the fifth week of the season and there are six teams without a win still. The Dolphins are among the winless group and vying for that first overall pick in the 2020 draft. The funny thing is the Dolphins could win 3 of their next four games with those games being the Redskins, Jets, and Steelers.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Habib: Don’t look now, Miami Dolphins, but it’s scary-crowded at the bottom - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The Dolphins have been historically bad in this 0-4 start. This year, that merely means they’re one of six (six!) winless teams entering Week 5. What does a team have to do to be No. 1?

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 10/4/19: Dolphins Second Half Struggles - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Tank for Tua: Miami Dolphins cannot lose during 2019 Week 5 bye week...or can they? - The Phinsider

Another early season BYE means the Dolphins can’t lose this Sunday...or can they?!?

Miami Dolphins stock watch: Quarter report on 2019 NFL Season - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are a quarter of the way through their 2019 season. They are also currently on their bye week, having a chance to rest and recover from the first four games before getting back...

AFC East News: Sam Darnold (mono) out for Week 5 - The Phinsider

Miami’s rival in emerald green will be without its starting quarterback for another week.

Dolphins holding steady in latest fan confidence poll - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are 0-4 on the season as they head into their bye week. It has been a rough start to the 2019 season, with the Dolphins holding a lead for a total of 3:47 this season. It has not...