The Splash Zone 10/4/19: Dolphins Second Half Struggles

If there is one good thing we can say about this Dolphin team is that they have stayed competitive in the first half of games. The second half is a whole different story as they haven’t even scored a point in the 3rd or 4th quarter. For whatever reason, this team just falls apart after halftime.

Miami Dolphins: Second-half struggles have seen winless Dolphins outscored 81-0 in third and fourth quarters of first four games - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Whether it’s proper preparation, execution, strategy or circumstances, the Miami Dolphins are falling apart in the second half of their NFL games.

Miami Dolphins’ Brian Flores: From 0-4 to constant adversity, I’ll never feel bad for myself - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Nearly everything imaginable has happened since Brian Flores took over the Dolphins. On and off the field.

Christian Wilkins Loves Being Christian Wilkins

Why would the rookie big man want to be anybody else?

