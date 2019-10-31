The Splash Zone 10/31/19: A Plethora Of Draft Picks

The NFL trade deadline has passed, meaning Chris Grier cannot acquire any more draft picks. But during the offseason, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him try to acquire every pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Dolphins are predicted to get the first overall pick, but could have some competition with the Bengals.

Dolphins 2020 NFL Draft picks: How Miami acquired them, what they should do with them - CBSSports.com

Miami could take a few paths with their NFL Draft strategy

Brian Flores

Miami Dolphins: What Brian Flores said Wednesday - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Highlights of what Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Wednesday, looking forward to Sunday’s game vs. the Jets.

Dolphins Running Backs

Mark Walton isn’t celebrating being The Man at RB for Miami Dolphins now - he’s more concerned with his fumble - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Mark Walton says he’s ‘sad’ to know Kenyan Drake no longer is a member of the Dolphins.

Dolphins Linebackers

Jerome Baker Begins To Emerge

The second-year linebacker had his best game of the year last night in Pittsburgh.

Dolphins Secondary

New Dolphins CB Aqib Talib gets to stay in Los Angeles to rehab - South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Despite the recent trade, new cornerback Aqib Talib won't report to the Miami Dolphins for a while, if at all. And that's perfectly fine with coach Brian Flores.

Dolphins 2019 Season

AC In The AM: Dolphins Must Start Winning Turnover Battle

Winning the turnover battle will be a major objective this Sunday against the Jets.

Miami Dolphins News 10/30/19: Dolphins Make Roster Moves - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

The Phinsider Opposing Player Spotlight: Week 9, New York Jets - The Phinsider

It’s rivalry week! The Dolphins are taking on the New York Jets and a certain speedy wideout at Hard Rock Stadium.

Dolphins sign Clive Walford, officially add Xavien Howard to IR - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins announced Wednesday the signing of tight end Clive Walford. Walford spent the 2019 offseason, training camp, and part of the preseason with the Dolphins before being released in...