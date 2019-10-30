The Splash Zone 10/30/19: Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The NFL trade deadline ended yesterday and the Dolphins got in on the action. The team acquired Aqib Talib and a fifth round pick in exchange for a future draft pick. Talib is not eligible to play till week 15 and may not even see a snap as a Dolphin.

The Dolphins also placed their best player on injured reserve yesterday too. Xavien Howard is heading to IR and the team is just being safe with their star player. They aren’t competing for anything right now and just want him to be healthy for the future.

Dolphins Roster Moves

Dolphins 2019 Season

