The Splash Zone 10/3/19: Raekwon McMillan Making Plays

Raekwon McMillan earned high praise from PFF this week as they graded him among the best linebackers over the past weekend. At the beginning of the season, the linebacker was injured and the coaching staff wasn’t sure what he could do due to that injury. Since he is healthier now, he showcased his skills against the Chargers and recorded 8 tackles and one for a loss and saw the most snaps he has seen all season.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan Continues To Make Plays

McMillan is the highest-rated linebacker in the NFL according to analytics site Pro Football Focus.

Brian Flores

Miami Dolphins: What Brian Flores said in last presser before bye week - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

DAVIE — Here are some thing Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Wednesday:

I Said It: Brian Flores, Dolphins Embracing Accountability

Brian Flores spoke to the media Wednesday before the the team's bye week practice.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Isaiah Ford's First Career Catch Sparks Emotional Moment

The wide receiver's perseverance finally paid off Sunday when Ford caught his first career pass.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Evan Boehm Wants To Be A 'Dominant Physical Force'

Boehm made his first start at guard for the Dolphins this past Sunday against the Chargers.

