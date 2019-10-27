The Splash Zone 10/27/19: Previewing Monday Night’s Game Against The Steelers

The Dolphins will be traveling to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers for a primetime game on Monday night. The Steelers are coming off a bye and are getting Mason Rudolph back while the Dolphins are coming off their best game of the season (despite the loss). Ryan Fitzpatrick will again be the starter as he energized the team last week. The result to this game is pretty funny. If the Dolphins win their draft pick gets worse, while their pick acquired from the Steelers gets better.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Dolphins at Steelers

John Congemi breaks down his keys for Monday night's primetime showdown in Pittsburgh.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Top News: Christian Wilkins Looking Ahead To Monday Night

The Steelers' offensive line poses a a good challenge for the rookie.

Miami Dolphins: Kids love Taco Charlton’s name and his taco-making sack dance - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Taco Charlton has worked closely with DeMarcus Lawrence and hopes to meet Jason Taylor.

