The Splash Zone 10/26/19: Kenyan Drake Trade Rumors

This could possibly be Kenyan Drake’s last game as a Miami Dolphins. Rumors are swirling that the team is taking calls for the play making running back as they continue to stockpile draft picks. A move is probably best for the team as Drake wants more playing time and he will be a free agent after this season anyway.

Kenyan Drake trade rumors: Landing spots, projected cost for Dolphins running back at NFL deadline - CBSSports.com

Here's a look at one of the winless Dolphins' top trade chips

AC's Mailbag: Andy Cohen Answers Your Questions

Dolphins fans have a lot of questions these days and AC has some answers.

Miami Dolphins News 10/25/19: Xavien Howard Plans To Play Against Steelers - The Phinsider

Hard Not To Be Excited About These Dolphins - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins nearly pulled off what would have been an upset for the ages last Sunday, outplaying the Buffalo Bills for much of the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium. That they couldn’t quite...