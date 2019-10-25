The Splash Zone 10/25/19: Xavien Howard Plans To Play Against Steelers

The Dolphins best defensive player has missed the past two games and he is ready to go. Xavien Howard said he plans on playing against the Steelers on Monday night, but that is up to the coaching staff. He was expected to play against the Bills, but the coaches played it safe and sat their star player for another week.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins’ Xavien Howard: I’m ready to play after missing two games - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Xavien Howard is looking forward to the spotlight of Monday Night Football

Brian Flores

Brian Flores shows he’s coaching two steps ahead of opponents | Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores has been using a strategy that lulls opponents into thinking he’s playing conservative when he has a gamble planned the next play.

Dolphins Linebackers

Linebacker Vince Biegel's Best Is Yet To Come

The versatile linebacker is feeling comfortable—and playing well—in South Florida.

Dolphins at Steelers

I Said It: Gearing Up For Monday Night In Pittsburgh

Brian Flores and the Dolphins have begun to prepare for the Steelers.

Former Dolphins

Minkah Fitzpatrick doesn’t expect “unfriendly” reaction from Dolphins – ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins will be in Pittsburgh on Monday night and that means a reunion is in the cards for Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick was a member of the Dolphins until the Steelers sent a first-round pick to Miami to acquire him earlier this year.

