The Splash Zone 10/24/19: Younger Players Stepping Up

This season is all about finding out what the Dolphins have moving forward. That means the younger players are going to get chances to prove themselves and there are a couple of them already stepping up. Mark Walton comes to mind as no one expected him to be more than the RB3 entering training camp, but he has managed to work his way up and is now the starting running back. Mike Gesicki is starting to finally get noticed in the passing game and made some highlight reel catches against the Bills. The Dolphins are one of the youngest teams in the league and with a stockpile of resources for this offseason, if they get it right, this team is going to be good.

AC In The AM: Arrow Pointing Up For Growing List Of Young Players

Andy Cohen breaks down the players who have impressed him the most this season.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Online book says Rosen, Tua likeliest 2020 Dolphins starter | Miami Herald

An online betting website lists both Josh Rosen and Tua Tagovailoa as 5-to-1 to start the 2020 opener for the Miami Dolphins.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Davon Godchaux's Work Ethic Impressing Patrick Graham

The defensive lineman has become a leader on Miami's defense.

Dolphins Linebackers

Miami Dolphins: Linebacker Vince Biegel making noise for the defense since being traded from New Orleans Saints - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Linebacker Vince Biegel has earned respect from his Dolphins teammates for his play the last few weeks.

Dolphins 2019 Season

What Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said on Minkah Fitzpatrick and more before facing Miami Dolphins - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin talks the Fitzpatricks (Minkah and Ryan) before Monday night’s game vs. the visiting Dolphins.

Inside The Numbers: Dolphins History | Monday Night Football

Monday will mark the Dolphins' 85th appearance on MNF—the most in NFL history.

Steelers paying the cap price for years of excellence | Miami Herald

The Pittsburgh Steelers are an empire in decline. For the past 15 years, they were consistently one of the best teams in the NFL, but the salary-cap bill has finally come due.

Dolphins’ Monday night opponent offers glimpse of what Miami could be in the future - South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The upcoming Monday Night Football game between the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers may not be the sexiest matchup on the NFL’s most significant weekly stage, but the game could offer football fans a glimpse into the growing pains NFL teams experience trying to reach their potential.

Here are 10 players the Miami Dolphins could trade before Tuesday's deadline - South Florida Sun-Sentinel

A look at 10 players the Miami Dolphins could trade by Tuesday's 4 p.m. NFL trade deadline.

