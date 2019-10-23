The Splash Zone 10/23/19: Mark Walton Moving On Up

Mark Walton had his best game as a pro against a stout Buffalo Bills run defense on Sunday. For the second straight week, Walton got the start and will likely remain the starter as Kenyan Drake seems to be an afterthought now. Trade rumors are swirling around Drake and if Grier can get the right price, the running back is out of here. Walton appears to be a gem that the team found during the offseason and hopefully he can keep improving.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Mark Walton has emerged as one of Dolphins’ best players | Miami Herald

Mark Walton’s recent star turn has made it easier for the Miami Dolphins to listen to trade offers for Kenyan Drake.

Dolphins 2019 Season

AC In The AM: This Team Starting To Come Together

There’s more evidence every week that the elusive first win isn’t far off.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 10/22/19: Dolphins Showing Improvement - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins Podcast: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly from Miami’s 31-21 Loss to Buffalo, 2020 QB Class, and FitzMagic - The Phinsider

Miami has the Dolphins, the greatest football team...

2019 NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Patriots dominant at top, Dolphins dominant at bottom - The Phinsider

Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season is in the books and we start looking ahead to Week 8 now. How are teams stacking up as we near the half-way mark for the season? Who is in the best position to win the...