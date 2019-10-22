The Splash Zone 10/22/19: Dolphins Showing Improvement

Despite the loss, the team showed some improvement. Ryan Fitzpatrick kept things interesting and young guys were stepping up on offense. Mark Walton has gotten his chance to showcase his skills while Mike Gesicki seems to be getting more comfortable as a tight end in the NFL. And that’s what this season is all about, seeing what the young guys can do.

Brian Flores

I Said It: Brian Flores Breaks Down Dolphins-Bills On Monday

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media on Monday following Sunday's game.

Dolphins Offensive Line

O-Line Observation: Steady Progress Up Front

The offense had their best performance of the season against the Bills.

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins: Bobby McCain facing internal discipline after run-in with Buffalo Bills fan - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Monday that discipline for McCain will be handled internally after he was accused of inappropriate behavior towards Bills fans on Sunday

Eric Rowe Makes First Start At Safety Against Bills

Rowe made his sixth start of the season, except this time it was at safety.

