The Splash Zone 10/2/19: Brian Flores Not The Only One Looking For First Win

The Dolphins may be a bad football team, but at least they have some company near the bottom. Among first year head coaches, Matt LaFleur and Freddie Kitchens (does he even count?) are the only ones to have won a game this year. Counting Brian Flores, there are four new coaches still searching for their first win also.

Four first-year coaches are still looking for their first wins – ProFootballTalk

For the first time in the NFL's 100 seasons, four rookie coaches are still looking for their first wins after four weeks of the season. As noted by Trey Wingo of ESPN, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, Bengals coach Zac Taylor (pictured), Broncos coach Vic Fangio, and Dolphins coach Brian Flores h...

Brian Flores

Here’s how Brian Flores’ assistants are dealing with Dolphins’ 0-4 start, tank talk - South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The Miami Dolphins are only 0-4, off to one of the worst starts in NFL history, and in the midst of a significant franchise overhaul that has made their long-term plan seem unattainable at times through the first month of the season. Here's how the Dolphins' assistant coaches are dealing with it.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

AC In The AM: Josh Rosen's Upside Offers Enticing Possibilities

The Dolphins are hoping to build on the team's improvement during the bye week.

Dolphins Defense

Miami Dolphins: Does defensive coordinator Patrick Graham agree team should blitz more? - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The Dolphins defense is worst in the NFL. Should they throw the kitchen sink at opposing quarterbacks a bit more often?

Dolphins Defensive Line

D-Line Coach Excited About First-Round Newcomers

Marion Hobby likes the potential of Taco Charlton and Robert Nkemdiche.

Dolphins 2019 Season

Historically bad Dolphins and the trouble with tanking | SI.com

Frustrated with a string of middling seasons, the Miami Dolphins have gutted their roster, settling for historically bad football in the present with the hope of potentially great football in the future. The goal: to horde precious draft picks. The question: Can a teardown of this magnitude pay off in the NFL?

