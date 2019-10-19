The Splash Zone 10/19/19: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Bills

The Dolphins will take on an AFC East rival tomorrow as the travel to take on the Buffalo Bills. The Bills hold a surprising record of 4-1 and are coming off their bye and are the heavy favorites to win this one. But Ryan Fitzpatrick will be looking to get back at his old team as the veteran was named the starting quarterback for this game.

Miami Dolphins 2020: Fans’ frustration starting to boil over with 0-5 start to NFL season - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Dolphins fans will be tested this season like no other and we are introducing a weekly reflection of their thoughts and feelings as Miami heads toward the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

Dolphins Quarterbacks

AC In The AM: Ryan Fitzpatrick Needs Strong Showing Against Tough Bills Defense

Brian Flores is hoping the veteran QB will continue to give the Dolphins' offense a lift.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins’ DeVante Parker matures into dependable receiver - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

DeVante Parker, healthy and strong, is tied for seventh in the NFL with 17.6 yards per catch, much higher than it was in last three seasons.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Evan Boehm Comfortable With Playing Center

The four-year veteran is ready to replace Daniel Kilgore if needed.

