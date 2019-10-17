The Splash Zone 10/17/19: Ryan Fitzpatrick Will Start Against Buffalo

Welp, it only lasted two starts for Josh Rosen. After Brian Flores came out and said Josh Rosen would be the starter for the remainder of the season, the head coach has already made a change at quarterback. Ryan Fitzpatrick will start against his former team on Sunday as the veteran provided a much needed spark against the Redskins when he came into the game.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Brian Flores: Ryan Fitzpatrick Will Start Against Bills

The veteran QB will start Sunday in Buffalo.

