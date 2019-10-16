The Splash Zone 10/16/19: Mark Walton Making The Most Of His Chances

I think everyone was surprised on Sunday when they saw Mark Walton lined up as the starting running back against the Redskins. Yes, we heard he would probably see more playing time but no one expected him to start. Walton joined the team this past summer and really impressed the coaching staff with his work ethic. So don’t be surprised to see more of him heading forward.

RB Mark Walton Making Most Of Chances

The former University of Miami star recorded his first NFL start Sunday against Washington.

Dolphins Coaching Staff

Here’s why Brian Flores is certain to be coaching the Miami Dolphins in 2020 - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

FORT LAUDERDALE — Brian Flores was given a five-year contract to coach the Dolphins for a reason.

This Dolphins assistant is coming into his own as a play caller — even as plays aren’t going Miami’s way - South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Chad O’Shea said Tuesday he is becoming more comfortable in his role as a first-time NFL play caller, even if plays do not go in the Dolphins’ favor.

Dolphins Linebackers

DC Patrick Graham: Jerome Baker Making Steady Progress

The defensive coordinator is confident the big plays will come this season.

Dolphins 2019 Season

AC In The AM: Now It’s About Building On The Positives

The Dolphins are hoping the fourth quarter rally was just the beginning.

