The Splash Zone 10/15/19: Dolphins Finally Show Some Fight

Before Sunday’s game the Dolphins just seemed to quit during the second half of games. Against the Redskins, Ryan Fitzpatrick sprinkled some magic and almost led a fourth quarter comeback and energized the team. It was nice to see some fight from the team during this rebuilding season.

The Miami Dolphins played their first competitive game of the year in a 17-16 home loss Sunday to also-winless Washington, showing fight in a fourth-quarter comeback and late 2-point conversion to go for the win.

Brian Flores made a gutsy call as the late comeback attempt fell just short.

The Week 6 matchup between 0–4 Miami and 0–5 Washington was touted as one of the worst NFL matchups in memory. Who would actually watch these two teams duke it out? Well, one of our writers paid for a ticket in order to get the full experience.

Bobby McCain also addresses fan support at Hard Rock Stadium after the loss to previously winless Washington.

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has avoided looking as if he’s tanking even as the organization is doing it. But picking Josh Rosen as his starter now changes that look.

Flores said the Dolphins have a “pretty good evaluation” on Josh Rosen already. This is very bad news for Rosen and very bad for Miami.

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

For the second straight year, the 22-year old QB could lead his team to the first-overall pick but is he to blame?

The Miami Dolphins found a spark in the fourth quarter against the Washington Redskins on Sunday, riding a little Fitzmagic to two touchdowns and a chance to end the talk of Miami being the worst...