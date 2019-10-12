The Splash Zone 10/12/19: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Redskins

The Dolphins will take on the Washington Redskins tomorrow at Hard Rock Stadium. Both teams are winless and barring a tie, someone will leave the stadium with a win. I hate talking about tanking, but whoever wins this game falls behind in the sweepstakes for the first overall pick. I will however will be rooting for a Dolphins victory as I just can’t bring myself to cheer for a loss.

Miami Dolphins: 11 listed as questionable for game vs. Washington - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The Dolphins are in worse shape now, following the bye week, than before the Chargers game, when five were questionable and two listed as out.

Redskins at Dolphins

Miami Dolphins: It’s a bit lonely, frustrating and motivating when it seems even your fans want you to lose - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

In a poll, 74 percent of Dolphins fans said they would like Miami to lose to Washington on Sunday, to increase their odds of a higher draft choice.

Miami Dolphins: Shaky run defense will be tested by Washington Redskins - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The Miami Dolphins are giving up a league-worst 175.8 rushing yards per game and the Washington Redskins are expected to run a lot during Sunday’s NFL game.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Miami Dolphins’ Mike Gesicki opens up about subpar stats, comparisons to Dallas Goedert and why he is getting open more - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Mike Gesicki has not lived up to his second-round draft status for the Miami Dolphins but he is not ready to give up on his career. “I’ve gotten open,” he says.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Taco Charlton Embraces Nickname & Opportunity With Dolphins

The defensive end is excited about his opportunity in South Florida.

