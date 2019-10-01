The Splash Zone 10/1/19: Isaiah Prince Has Solid First Start

Isaiah Prince made his first start against the Chargers on Sunday and lining up next to him was Evan Boehm, who was making his first start as a Dolphin. The duo did much better than what was expected of them and hopefully they both build off of these starts.

Miami Dolphins: With help from Evan Boehm, rookie Isaiah Prince is solid in first NFL start - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Isaiah Prince is a sixth-rounder out of Ohio State who was inactive for the first three Dolphins games this season but started on Sunday

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins: Why Josh Rosen says he made one ‘dumb’ decision and one ‘idiot’ decision - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Josh Rosen continues to show signs of progress for Miami Dolphins, even in loss to the Los Angeles Chargers

Dolphins Safeties

Miami Dolphins: Safety Reshad Jones not 100 percent healthy, had to shake off rust during loss to the Los Angeles Chargers - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Dolphins safety Reshad Jones had a team-high nine tackles in Miami’s 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium.

Dolphins 2019 Season

Habib: Gnawing feeling is this might be as good as it gets for these Miami Dolphins - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

‘Same sad story,’ Kenyan Drake says as he and Brian Flores express frustration after 30-10 loss to Chargers drops Miami to 0-4.

Former Dolphins

Miami Dolphins: Chargers’ Mike Pouncey still angry over the way Dolphins career ended, but will be back cheering for his old team when career is over - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Los Angeles Chargers center Mike Pouncey was released by the Miami Dolphins after seven seasons following the 2017 season and he never received a call from general manager Chris Grier. He felt disrespected.

