The Splash Zone 1/7/19: Dolphins Interview Richard, Fangio & Rizzi Up This Week

The Dolphins completed their interview with Kris Richard last night. The Cowboys coach had three interviews yesterday with the Dolphins being the last team to do so. The Dolphins have two more interviews lined up this week. I believe Vic Fangio will be interviewed today at some point after that tough loss to the Eagles. Darren Rizzi will also get his chance sometime this week.

Dolphins interview Cowboys assistant Kris Richard for head coaching job - Sun Sentinel

The Miami Dolphins top brass watched the Dallas Cowboys beat the Seattle Seahawks in the first round of the NFL playoffs, and will be one of three teams interviewing Cowboys defensive assistant Kris Richard to fill their vacant head coach position.

Dolphins Head Coach Search

Miami Dolphins coaching search: Kris Richard enters picture with a boom

Read into this what you like, but the same day Kris Richard became a Miami Dolphin in 2005, lightning struck near the team’s practice facility, sending the team’s video coordinator, who was on a 60-foot lift, tumbling to the platform floor, but unhurt.

Miami Dolphins News 1/6/19: Dolphins Interview Dennis Allen, Kris Richard Up Next - The Phinsider

