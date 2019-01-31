The Splash Zone 1/31/19: Howard Has Heard About The Trade Talks

For whatever reasons, there have been rumblings among fans that the Dolphins should look to trade their shutdown corner, Xavien Howard. The Dolphins do have a predicament on their hands though as the Pro Bowl corner would love to get paid big time and the team could look to move on from him, via trade, if they can meet his asking price. The Dolphins are in a rebuild mode, but it would be foolish to let a young rising star, at a tough position, to just leave. Howard has heard the rumors but he is not phased by the one bit. He is going to get paid and hopefully it is by the Dolphins.

Xavien Howard has heard trade rumors – ProFootballTalk

If Xavien Howard has his way, he will remain in Miami as one of the league's highest-paid cornerbacks. Howard, fresh off his first Pro Bowl, is eligible for a new deal this season. The sides have yet to begin talks as Howard said the Dolphins are not "in a rush to do anything.

Dolphins Coaching Staff

Miami Dolphins hire six assistants, move on from Rizzi | Miami Herald

Dolphins notes on staff changes and other matters.

Chad O’Shea wants leadership, accuracy in Dolphins’ next QB | Miami Herald

Chad O’Shea has been tasked with fixing the Dolphins’ broken offense. But first he has some pressing duties: Win another Super Bowl with the New England Patriots.

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins aiming for high draft pick | Miami Herald

The Dolphins are making getting a high pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and player development their priorities in the coming year under incoming first-year coach Brian Flores.

Dolphins Fandom

Dolphins’ No. 1 fan earned way to Super Bowl in Atlanta | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins failed to reach the Super Bowl for the 34th year in a row. But their biggest fan got there. And now he may be headed to Canton, Ohio, and featured in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Meet Roger Avila, the Dolfan Maniac.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 1/30/19: Chris Grier Restructures Front Office Staff - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Super Bowl 53: 5 Players to Watch - The Phinsider

The Super Bowl will be here this weekend. Who, other than the quarterbacks, should we be watching?

‘Patriot Way’, Harbaugh Way, Just Fundamentals - The Phinsider

In the days that followed former Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase’s firing a few weeks back, team owner Stephen Ross was widely rumored to be pursuing Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh,...