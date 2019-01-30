The Splash Zone 1/30/19: Chris Grier Restructures Front Office Staff

Chris Grier has full control now and he has finished restructuring his front office staff. Grier hired Marvin Allen to become the assistant general manager and he has an impressive resume. He will aid Grier and help the Dolphins become a winning football team again. The other moves were in house promotions for guys who probably deserved it.

Miami Dolphins restructure front office, hire Marvin Allen | Miami Herald

Chris Grier will remain the Miami Dolphins’ general manager. But that’s about the only thing that will stay the same for him as the team’s personnel department announced promotions and one important hire.

Brian Flores

Brian Flores first interview since getting Dolphins job | Miami Herald

Brian Flores spoke during the Super Bowl 53 media night on Monday, his first interview since being offered the Miami Dolphins head coaching job. And he spoke of his history, his philosophy and his family.

Brian Flores: At mother's side for final cancer battle | SI.com

His life is changing in ways he never could have imagined—on Sunday Flores will call defensive plays in a Super Bowl for the first time, after which he’s expected to be named an NFL head coach at age 37. As it has all unfolded, his mother, the toughest person he knows, has been on his mind and in his heart more than ever.

