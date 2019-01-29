The Splash Zone 1/29/19: Dolphins Had No Offensive Identity

The Dolphins offense was not that great last season and soon to be free agent, Ja’Wuan James, agrees with that statement. James states that the unit really didn’t have an identity and that made it tough when things went wrong. For whatever reason, Adam Gase underutilized Kenyan Drake and stood by Ryan Tannehill, which resulted in his downfall. James is set to hit the free agent market and felt he would not be back if Gase was still the head coach.

Ja’Wuan James: Dolphins never had offensive identity in 2018 – ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins fired head coach Adam Gase at the end of the 2018 season and right tackle Ja'Wuan James thinks that increases the chances that he'll be back with the team in 2019.

Pats DC Brian Flores won't talk about Dolphins future - NFL.com

Brian Flores isn't talking about his next job. Just his current one. The current Patriots DC and presumptive Dolphins' head coach said he's focused only on Super Bowl preparations against the Rams.

Dolphins hiring Robbie Leonard, Marion Hobby – ProFootballTalk

While Brian Flores is preparing for the Rams, the Patriots defensive play-caller also is overseeing the hiring of his staff in Miami. The Dolphins have added Robbie Leonard and Marion Hobby to Flores' defensive staff, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Top News: Xavien Howard Impresses At Pro Bowl

Xavien Howard certainly made his presence felt in his first Pro Bowl game.

