The Splash Zone 1/26/19: Options At Quarterback, But Upgrades Scarce

It is very likely that Ryan Tannehill will not be the teams starter this season as the team is planning to move on from him. Teddy Bridgewater would be an interesting option and would keep the Dolphins competitive next season, but that’s not the plan. The team would love to get one of the top quarterbacks in the 2020 draft, but that doesn’t mean they won’t take one this year. Kyler Murray seems to be the big name that fans want and could be an option when the Dolphins draft in the first round in this years draft.

Miami Dolphins have 2019 QB options, yet clear upgrades are scarce - Miami Dolphins- ESPN

No decision likely will be bigger for the Dolphins' new regime than their long-term plans at quarterback, and that should come into focus this spring.

Miami Dolphins CB Xavien Howard excited to play for Brian Flores - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Lake Buena Vista — Xavien Howard has always admired how the Patriots' Stephon Gilmore plays cornerback.Howard and Gilmore were both named to the Pro Bowl, though Gilmore isn't here. Gilmore is preparing for the Super Bowl, where Howard's future coach will call defensive plays.

Miami Dolphins News 1/25/19: Chad O’Shea Front Runner For Offensive Coordinator - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins podcast: Brian Flores’ Coaching Staff, Super Bowl, and More! - The Phinsider

Albert Wilson trying to get Antonio Brown to Dolphins? - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are expected to use the 2019 season as a reset button, fixing the salary cap and getting the team ready to be a long term threat in the NFL. That does not mean the players are...