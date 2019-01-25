The Splash Zone 1/25/19: Chad O’Shea Front Runner For Offensive Coordinator

The Miami Dolphins are without an offensive coordinator as Dowell Loggains hustled up to New York to join his buddy, Adam Gase. It’s not like Loggains was going to stick around, that move was expected. Brian Flores has to find someone to run the offense and we may know who it may be. Chad O’Shea is considered the front runner to land the gig, provided the Patriots allow him to leave. O’Shea was expected to take over the Patriots offense after McDaniels took the Colts job, but we know how that all turned out.

Reports: Flores to hire Chad O’Shea as offensive coordinator | Miami Herald

The Dolphins have apparently zeroed in on their next offensive coordinator: Patriots wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea, who has worked with Brian Flores for a decade.

Dolphins Defense

Should Miami draft stud defensive end Zach Allen? Well, his Mom was a Dolphins cheerleader - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

MOBILE, Ala. — Zach Allen of Boston College is everything the Miami Dolphins should want in a defensive end.Allen has size (6-foot-4, 280 pounds) and he can play the run and pass and he possesses a relentless motor.

2019 NFL Draft: Dolphins looking for cornerbacks, linebackers | Miami Herald

Here’s an early look at linebackers and cornerbacks who could be available for the Miami Dolphins’ pick at No. 13 in the 2019 NFL Draft or potentially in the second round.

