The Splash Zone 1/24/19: Dolphins Meet With Brian Flores For A Second Time

The Dolphins and their soon to be head coach, in two weeks, met yesterday to discuss the plan for the next couple of weeks. Flores cannot be named head coach until after the Super Bowl. The meeting was probably about finishing up his coaching staff but the plan for some players, like Ryan Tannehill, is still uncertain at this point.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins, Flores meet again, discuss plans for next two weeks | Miami Herald

Wednesday is another important day in the Dolphins’ coaching search, with the team formally meeting with Brian Flores a second time. But much of their plans beyond that remain a mystery.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Unsung heroes in the AFC: Chris Jones, Tyler Boyd step up - NFL.com

Brock Osweiler ... difference-maker? Nick Shook selects one unsung hero from each team in the AFC -- including, yes, a certain backup quarterback who came up big for the Miami Dolphins.

WVU’s Grier: I’ve passed ’1000s’ of tests since suspension | Miami Herald

West Virginia quarterback Will Grier knows he needs to bring his A-game to the Senior Bowl this week, both on the field and in his interviews with NFL teams, including the Miami Dolphins.

2019 NFL Draft: Is Daniel Jones, the soft-spoken slayer, Miami Dolphins' QB answer? - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

MOBILE, Ala. — Daniel Jones is 6-foot-5, intelligent and tough.But the Duke quarterback, a projected first-rounder and one of the Senior Bowl's biggest stars, isn't one to say much."I've never been a real rah-rah guy," Jones said Tuesday.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Dolphins’ Wilson should be ready for spring practice | Miami Herald

The outlook for Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson is great. His recovery from a nasty hip injury suffered in October has progressed without a setback, according to a league source.

Dolphins Defensive Line

2019 NFL Draft: Dolphins have plenty of defensive line options | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins, picking 13 in the 2019 NFL Draft, badly need more quality ends and tackles after a season in which it finished 31st against the run and 26 in sacks. Defensive line will be a priority in the draft and the offseason.

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins’ Xavien Howard feels ’100 percent’ better | Miami Herald

On Wednesday morning, Xavien Howard participated in the first of three practices for the AFC in advance of Sunday’s Pro Bowl. Howard, who did not wear a brace or any other protective gear, termed his recovery a “100 percent.”

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 1/23/19: Dan Marino Scouting Players At Senior Bowl - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Miami Dolphins grant Dowell Loggains permission to seek employment with other teams - The Phinsider

Dowell Loggains is likely headed out of Miami.

New England Patriots’ Brian Flores to meet with Chris Grier, Miami Dolphins later this evening - The Phinsider

Soon after the Super Bowl, Chris Grier will officially announce Brian Flores as the Dolphins new head coach.

2019 NFL Draft prospects: Dolphins meet with Jarrett Stidham at Senior Bowl - The Phinsider

News yesterday indicated the Miami Dolphins had met with Missouri quarterback Drew Lock, a meeting that included the quarterback prospect being awed by the presence of Miami’s Hall of Fame...